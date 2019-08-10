Nicolas cage said about the cobras, johnny Depp and bankruptcy
55-year-old Nicolas cage gave an interview with The New York Times, in it he talked not only about acting but also about the interesting facts about his life.
In the past show with David Letterman Nicolas cage had the temerity to notice that his home Cobra wanted to kill him and his cat he still a fan of mushrooms. The journalists remembered about those stories and asked affected animals acting. First, cage said that told them the truth:
I’m against drugs. I don’t do drugs and don’t drink alcohol, except sometimes between the shots. I had two king cobras, not cute. They tried to hypnotize me and attacked. When I told them about the show, my neighbors protested and I had to take them to the zoo. And Yes, Cobra influenced my acting. Before the attack they sway from side to side, so did my character in “Ghost rider”. I think Heath Ledger was inspired by the reptiles for the image of the Joker.
The journalist also decided to learn, how real is the story that in the ‘ 80s Nicholas met with johnny Depp playing Monopoly.
The truth is that we were already familiar at the time. I lived in an old house in Hollywood and eventually passed it to johnny. He also sold a pen or something like that. Without asking he took my money and bought cocktails a confession much later. But Yes, we were good friends, played Monopoly, he always won, and I encouraged him to try himself in the movie. He wanted to be a musician, but I gave him a meeting with my agent, and he was taken in “a Nightmare on elm street”,
— said the actor.
Despite his workaholism and many projects, cage went bankrupt and lost his fortune. He explained that the reason for that became bad investments, and the journalist reminded him about the strange purchases:
There are good and bad attachments. I bought my first Superman comic for 150 thousand dollars, it was stolen. I returned it and resold for $ 2 million. But the dinosaur skull was a bad purchase. I bought it at auction for 276 thousand dollars, but then it turned out that he was kidnapped, and I had to return it. In the end, my condition has ruined the purchase of real estate, which at one point collapsed the price. But I have not filed for bankruptcy, I have my pride.