Nicole Kidman appeared on the show Armani with two men
July 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In the framework of the fashion Week in Paris was a show of the Giorgio Armani Prive, one of the main stars of which was Nicole Kidman. In the front row of fashion shows, the actress sat not one, but two husbands.
The first, real, Keith urban, second, screen, colleague on the series “Big little lies” — Alexander Skarsgard — Kidman got along famously and laughed throughout the entire show. In addition, to see the new collection of the Maestro came to Nicky reed and Ian Somerhalder, Nicky Hilton, lady kitty Spencer, Damien of Satell with his wife, Zendaya, Sara Sampaio, Natalia Haussmann and others.
As for the Giorgio Armani Prive collection, here the designer presented a galaxy costume images — but not classic, simple, and very feminine, delicate and bold at the same time. This applies to the traditional brand of gowns, that in the new season differ in extraordinary tailoring, sheer fabrics and an abundance of decoration.