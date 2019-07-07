Nicole Kidman denies making plastic
Recently the actress has visited as a guest of honor at the film festival in Taormina in Sicily, and even received an award. When Nicole came on stage, the audience was struck by her slender figure and smooth face, but the actress recently turned 52-years. In an interview with reporters, who asked to reveal Kidman the secret of youth, she whispered something about healthy food, sleep and sunscreen.
The same song she sang 6 years ago, when the Botox Nicole is missing facial expressions, and she was no longer invited into projects. Later the actress admitted depending on the injections and that tied with it, and it is really nice to move my forehead.
Though now he did it again. Having Nicole close, journalists and the public noted that the actress’s back on the beauty shots. A toned face looks bloated fillers, so the skin appears smooth and forehead again expresses emotions.
Moreover, the experts noted that Nicole obviously recently done the operation for breast lift and for a second liposuction of the abdomen (the first, according to rumors, she did in 2013). Recently your gorgeous bust and belly Kidman demonstrated in a candid photo shoot.
Make unchaining Nicole decided exactly to the beginning of filming the second season of “Big little lies”. But it looks after it is not the best way. They say that Nicole is afraid of aging, and is a little star to notice on the face wrinkle, so she immediately runs to “patch” it to the beautician. But these games can again deprive the actress work, she simply risks becoming a mummy.