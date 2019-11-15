Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid, Pink and other awards CMA Awards
Wednesday, November 13, in Nashville held its annual awards ceremony CMA Awards, which is dedicated to the artists direction of “country”.
Guests of the event were Nicole Kidman and her husband country singer Keith urban, Pink, which is increasingly coming to light with her husband and children, Reese Witherspoon, model Gigi Hadid with a friend of country singer kacey Musgraves, Halsey and other stars.
Singer of the year was Musgraves, who also received the award for best clip (Rainbow). Singer of the year — Luke Combs. The award for song of the year got Blake Shelton (God’s Country), and best album voted the Girl Marena Morris.
The highlight of the event was singer Jennifer Nettles, which came in an unusual outfit. She wrote an appeal to country radio stations directly on your suit. White jacket, she has sewn a big pink coat, on which was portrayed a female face and the slogan:
Equal play.
Nettles believes that in this industry dominated by men, radio men sound more than the female singer. In the struggle for women’s rights Jennifer called to “turn the bloody record of” country singers as often.