Nicole Kidman has commented on the rumors about her pregnancy
That’s why any news should be taken as a rumor, if it is not coming from the mouth of the source.
The media spread false information about pregnancy 52 letney Nicole Kidman. According to rumors, the printed edition of the Star, the actress was able to get pregnant after the first IVF procedure.
However, opening of the new facts that refute this information. As it turned out, the publication is often spreading unconfirmed news, not trying to take comments from representatives and managers of the stars and making up fake news.
Ukrainian and foreign media quickly spread the good news about the pregnancy of Kidman. Many sources have referred to the informant journal Star, calling him “a close friend of the family.”
Finally truthful news given by the official representative of the actress. He was outraged and denied the pregnancy rumors.