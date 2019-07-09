Nicole Kidman has discussed the issue of adoption with her husband
Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and musician Keith urban are planning a third time to become parents. The famous couple thought about adopting another baby.
According to the tabloid The Daily Mail, citing insiders, the decision of the spouses is not spontaneous. Nicole Kidman has discussed the issue of adoption with her husband Keith urban. It turned out that he was delighted with this idea, after all, committed to his family was greater.
“None of them getting any younger, and Nicole agreed, that at this age she will give birth to a baby naturally, so adoption seemed the right decision”, – said the insider.
For the first time rumors of third child for Nicole Kidman and Keith urban appeared in July 2018. But the couple was going through hard times, but insiders claimed that this Hollywood marriage was on the verge of collapse. Now the same Western media sources claim that the stars are determined and don’t want to seek the services of a surrogate mother. In addition, Nicole Kidman knows all the adoption procedure, because already passed this process.