Nicole Kidman has published a touching photo with her husband
Nicole Kidman loves his family. The famous Hollywood actress has admitted that she feels incredibly happy marriage with Keith urban. Loud party and social event she prefer to socialize with her beloved husband and home gatherings. But sometimes likes to combine the two. For example, over the weekend, as evidenced by Instagram celebrities.
Nicole posted a touching scene where posing together with Keith pressed against him on the cheek. “Nothing better than a weekend full of Broadway, family and love,” wrote the star. For the release of the secular Nicole chose a bright red dress with white flowers. Complements the image of the makeup with red lips and Golden earrings. Kit dressed, as befits a musician in a black leather jacket and black t-shirt. They look both happy and in love.
By the way, Keith, unlike Nicole, does not pick words. Recently, the network got his statement from the concert. He, whether in jest or in earnest, called his wife “a real freak in bed that keeps him awake at night, forcing to make love to him”. Nicole is my husband’s behavior was just stunned. Because, first, it has shattered its image is always a closed and strict when it comes to personal topics, women and the Catholic. And secondly, it is, of course, has demanded a public review. But she came out of the situation with humor, subtly hinting to Keith that he would be “it’s time to finally shut up.”
Recall, this is the second marriage of Kidman, in which two children were born. The older girl, Sunday rose Nicole gave birth to herself. A pair of second daughter – faith Margaret was born through a surrogate mother. And recently, the network has stirred up the news that Nicole and Kim are waiting for the third child. Moreover, according to the insider, the actress became pregnant herself. But while celebrities did not comment on this issue.