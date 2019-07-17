Nicole Kidman has revealed her unusual secret of youth
Nicole Kidman has revealed her unusual secret of youth lies not in the “beauty shots” and plastic. Was, the actress refused from the sun and protects the skin from ultraviolet rays a special cream with SPF 100.
“I have very white skin and the sun burns immediately. I have never in my life did not sunbathe, even in his early years tried to stay in the shade and use sunscreen. In the heat I have freckles and pigmentation, so I’m saving the skin”, — quotes the portal”.ru” Kidman.
A celebrity endorses the Asian against the skin. In these countries the standard of beauty is considered to be snow-white body. Kidman and Madonna, are ready to hide from the sun under an umbrella, and if need be take him to sea. The actress fears that without creams from the sun will quickly develop cancer or grow older.
Star in the interview was a bit cunning, as it is known that in 2013, she got hooked on Botox injections and permanently lost the ability to Express emotions. Now the phobia of aging returned, so Kidman has resumed treatments.