Nicole Kidman managed to establish a relationship with the daughter
Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, who has previously talked about a difficult relationship with them with Tom cruise adopted children, now again touched on this difficult topic, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
According to the newspaper the Sun, 52-year-old star admitted that he was very depressed when 26-year-old Isabella and 24-year-old Conor made a choice in favor of the father, and his religious faith. They, like Tom, have become followers of Scientology and stopped to chat with a mother who does not belong to this movement.
However, the actress said that now she finally was able to establish a relationship with his daughter.
“They chose to be Scientologists. Our job as parents to always give them unconditional love,” shared the actress.
She also added that motherhood is a journey in which there will always be UPS and downs, the main thing to be a mother for his children, what did not.