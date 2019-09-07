Nicole Kidman said graceful figure yellow Maxi dress
September 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Among the guests of the ceremony GQ Men of the Year Awards was Australian actress Nicole Kidman.
52-year-old star arrived at the event in a closed yellow dress with loose stones and beautiful embroidery of the Haute couture collections 2019 brand Ralph & Russo.
The evening star accompanied with interesting hairstyle with curls at the sides. Nicole also did my makeup with a focus on smoky eyes and sudovogo color lipstick was applied to lips.
Dress strainilor the already slender figure of the actress. Confidently posing for the cameras of photographers, Nicole Kidman smiled slightly and looked amazing.