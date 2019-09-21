Nicole Kidman surprised a slender figure
September 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Image of the day.
Nicole Kidman rarely appears at fashion shows, making her appearance at the Prada show in Milan has caused a particular interest among the audience. Fans greeted the star of “the Goldfinch” screaming and asking to take a selfie.
For the event she chose a feminine and even romantic look – MIDI length dress with a colorful print, which added a metallic belt and high heel shoes rich pink hue.
In addition, Kidman supported the retro mood of the collection Flirty glasses white frame.