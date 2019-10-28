Nicole Kidman touching congratulated her husband with a birthday after the rumors about the change
The couple made a celebratory publication in his Instagram.
On Saturday, the country singer Keith urban celebrated 52nd birthday. In the festive day, the musician has published on the social network thanks for the congratulations.
Thank you all for your love!
— he wrote in microblogging and accompanied the message with a photograph of his wife Nicole Kidman posing with balloons and a huge bouquet of roses at the table piled high with gifts.
Nicole herself to her husband’s birthday posted a cute group selfie and wrote:
Happy birthday, Keith Lionel… love you Very much.
Fans of the couple joined in the congratulations, but then he remembered about the recent news that Nicole has many years changes Keith Alexander Skarsgard. The insider reported that Kidman has a long time affair with the actor and her husband doesn’t know about it. Information was confirmed by a piquant moment which happened in 2017 at the ceremony, the winner, Nicole publicly kissed Alexander on the lips. And soon, Kidman and Skarsgard will star in the historical drama “the Northerner”.
Judging by the nice publications Removed and Kidman, the disorder in their family does not smell. Besides Keith regularly talks to the media about how good Nicole is in bed, and that he dedicates songs to her. Some fans of the star couple explain the fact that Nicole and Keith are committed to the principles of open marriage, where partners are allowed to have “fun” on the side, but with the condition of complete openness and honesty to the legal spouse.