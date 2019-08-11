Nicole Kidman tries to save the children and grandchild of Scientology
For many years, Nicole Kidman is not able to communicate normally with their children, adopted in the marriage with Tom cruise. According to the insider, the last time the actress is trying to establish a connection with the heirs, to protect them from the influence of the Church of Scientology.
In 2001, after 11 years of marriage, Tom cruise and Nicole Kidman decided to leave. During the years of the relationship the actors had to adopt two children — daughter Isabella and son Connor.
According to rumors, then spirit guides the actor has done everything to turn the kids against their star mother. It is worth noting that they got it very well — the son has forbidden Nicole to attend her wedding!
Despite old grievances, now the actress is trying to establish a connection with the heirs, because, according to rumors, in a short time Isabella herself will become a mother.
“In the Church’s attitude is a lot of litigation. In recent time there is a threat of exposing this organization. If this really happens, Nicole wants Connor, Isabella and her future child were safe,” said the correspondent of the publication the insider.
Probably, the celebrity is afraid of the fact that she may never see little grandson. According to the anonymous author, against the background of changes in the lives of older children, Kidman began especially acutely feel the separation from them.