Nicole Kidman was photographed for the new issue of Elle
Nicole Kidman presented the next project, she became one of the heroines of American Elle. Especially for the October issue of the journal re-created the project “Women in Hollywood”. In addition to the famous actress, on the cover of this month’s flaunt Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Zendaya, Gwyneth Paltrow and others.
But shooting with Nicole, perhaps, deserves special attention. For the photoshoot she picked up a lot of stylish outfits. On the cover she appeared in a luxurious slubbed dress from the collection of Dior Haute Couture with an impressive neckline. The perfect complement to it is a mesh veil, which made a image of mysterious and sexy. Made image earrings with large stones and evening make-up with smoky.
Among other images of Nicole the style: a classic black suit worn with a white Frank shirt and shoes, and a long translucent dress with floral embroidery, which complemented the jacket and court shoes with heels. Nicole looked just gorgeous – hard to believe that this woman turned in the summer of ‘ 52.
In an interview, she has also touched the most important topic for all the fans: will there be a new season of the mega series “Big little lies”. The actress answered in the affirmative, however, asked to give them a little time. “We want to make a third season, because we love to work together and create such a stunning project,” said Kidman.
Footage from the photo session Nicole has already shared on his page in Instagram. “I’m honored to be alongside some of the classy women who are forces in the creative sector and beyond, and to participate in the project @ElleUSA “Women in Hollywood,” wrote Nicole.