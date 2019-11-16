Nicole Kidman with her husband Shine at music awards
Nicole Kidman with her husband, Australian country singer Keith urban, went on important recent event. November 14 in Nashville, Tennessee, was held for the 53rd awards ceremony, CMA Awards, 2019. Whale this year was the guest of honor and made several hits. The actress who always tries to maintain his wife, and this time remained true to tradition.
At night the stars went together and both were in excellent mood and did not hide his feelings. Hollywood actress, which is not so often shares with followers footage from his personal life, this time decided to please the followers the romantic frame. Published in Instagram photo she poses in the arms of a whale on the background of the logo contest.
Kidman for another secular event chose a bright outfit from Versace: long dress in red tones with floral motif, embroidered with sequins and paillettes. Completed the outfit with Golden jewelry, red sandals with low heels and oversized clutch bag. Hair Nicole laid in high styling with elements of weaving and released from a person locks and makeup done is minimal, with a light radiance and a focus on famous attractive eyes blue eyes actress. She looked just gorgeous!
Keith came to the event dressed as a classic country artist. Jeans, leather jacket, white t-shirt and suede shoes. The couple looked very harmoniously and brightly. That has already received the unofficial title of the most beautiful couples of the ceremony.