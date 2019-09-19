Nicole Scherzinger returned to the group The Pussycat Dolls
Ex-soloist of the girl band have signed a multimillion-dollar contract to participate in the world tour.
This writes columnist for The Sun, citing a source close to the participants and the producers of American pop group.
Nicole had long abandoned this idea, but on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the collapse of the group she finally said ready,
— quotes the American media.
The report also says that Nicole was offered a multimillion-dollar contract (but the exact amount was not specified), from which the singer could not refuse. Besides, she herself in a recent interview said that miss long tour and teamwork. Already in 2020, the female part of the Nicole Scherzinger and some of the most famous former member melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Satta and Feeds the Bazaar will be going on tour around the world. It is already known that they will hold several concerts in the UK. The girls will perform old hits and new songs, on which work is already under way.
However, the first rumors about the revival of the legendary band appeared in October 2017, when it created its new official website. And in November of the same year, three former members — Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts — was found in London and officially announced the resumption of creative activity. But since then, no news was not.
Kimberly Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Roberts in London in November 2017
Recall, The Pussycat Dolls existed from 1995 to 2010. In the project for 15 years, there have been many participants, however, most came to prominence several soloists — Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, melody Thornton and Jessica Satta. Among the rumors about the reasons for the collapse was information about the tension within the group due to the popularity Scherzinger.