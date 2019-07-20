Nicole Scherzinger spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a translucent suit
July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The dress had a plunging neckline.
Nicole Scherzinger got into the lens paparazzi in Los Angeles, when along with a friend headed somewhere. The star looked gorgeous. She was wearing a black suit with flared trousers in white small pea, a belt at the waist and V neckline.
Stylish bow complements the black lace-up high platform heels, large Hoop earrings, a black bag, red pedicure with white nail Polish.
Nicole hair tied in a high ponytail, and the makeup was focused on the pale peach lipstick.
When you have such a slim figure, like Scherzinger, then why not dress up in such outfits? Nicole is great, that takes care of himself, and his 41 looks great.