Nicole Scherzinger spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a translucent suit

| July 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The dress had a plunging neckline.

Николь Шерзингер замечена на улице Лос-Анджелеса в полупрозрачном костюме

Nicole Scherzinger got into the lens paparazzi in Los Angeles, when along with a friend headed somewhere. The star looked gorgeous. She was wearing a black suit with flared trousers in white small pea, a belt at the waist and V neckline.

Stylish bow complements the black lace-up high platform heels, large Hoop earrings, a black bag, red pedicure with white nail Polish.

Nicole hair tied in a high ponytail, and the makeup was focused on the pale peach lipstick.

When you have such a slim figure, like Scherzinger, then why not dress up in such outfits? Nicole is great, that takes care of himself, and his 41 looks great.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.