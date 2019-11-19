Niece of Sofia Rotaru boasted a wedding ring
Trendsetter Ukrainian music Sonya Kay recently surprised his fans. In a morning show exclusive, she told about the engagement and showed the ring on his page in instagram. In the photo, the groom of the singer posing with his back to the camera. Sonia hugs him dearly and it shows on camera beautiful diamond ring.
How to comment on a performer, with a lover she met just five months before he proposed to her.
“It all happened very quickly, we dated for five months, and then he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. The proposal was lovely, very sweet, sentimental and homemade,” he shared in his comments Sonia.
While the singer does not reveal the name of his chosen, but it became known that the groom is not associated with the world of show business, and the wedding is scheduled for the month of June of the following year.
Fans of the singer did not remain indifferent and fell asleep Sonia congratulations:
- “Congratulations! Oh, and back powerful this of the groom”
- “Vitayu you! Be nerazluchno th bezmezhny Maslow!”
- “Moï Tanna! Happiness you I bezmerno Lubov!”
- “Schiro vtaau”
- “Snapple!!!! Congratulations!!!!”
- “Congratulations!! Happiness to you!”
