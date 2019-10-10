Niece of Sofia Rotaru brought the network candid photos

The niece of the famous Sofia Rotaru, the singer and designer Sonya Kay (Sonya Kay), which had an accident in Barcelona, started a network of candid photos. The girl posted on his page in Instagram some juicy photos posing in lingerie, showing off her slender figure. Sonya is depicted in a white top and shorts, legs — fashionable transparent shoes.

Fans loved the bold photo shoot. In the review they showered the singer with compliments.

