Niece of Sofia Rotaru excited the network outright the

October 31, 2019

Niece Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, Sonya chlabicz (Key), continues to delight subscribers candid snapshots.

The star has repeatedly published photos in a single image — white panties and short top. A few hours ago, the artist published a picture in the same outfit, only in a different posture that emphasizes such elastic form. On Sona still doesn’t have the bra, and on her feet — transparent shoes. Hair Kay laid back. Sonia posing by the pool with blue water. The girl stares into the camera, making the shot more dramatic.

A few minutes post singer has collected more than 100 likes and a few comments. People admired the artist and had sent emoticons.

Note, Sonya Kay as well as her aunt, is creative and has already recorded several hits.

