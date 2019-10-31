Niece of Sofia Rotaru excited the network outright the
October 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Niece Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, Sonya chlabicz (Key), continues to delight subscribers candid snapshots.
The star has repeatedly published photos in a single image — white panties and short top. A few hours ago, the artist published a picture in the same outfit, only in a different posture that emphasizes such elastic form. On Sona still doesn’t have the bra, and on her feet — transparent shoes. Hair Kay laid back. Sonia posing by the pool with blue water. The girl stares into the camera, making the shot more dramatic.
A few minutes post singer has collected more than 100 likes and a few comments. People admired the artist and had sent emoticons.
Note, Sonya Kay as well as her aunt, is creative and has already recorded several hits.