Niece of Sofia Rotaru posed in a swimsuit from Ukrainian designer

| July 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

There’s also a video clip for the song Live Sonya Kay went on vacation to Barcelona, Spain. While walking around town on electric skateboard young singer fell, lost consciousness and woke up in the hospital. Later, Kay broke the cast on one arm and a tight bandage on the other.

The other day my niece Rotaru has posted a new hot picture in her swimsuit, which was without plaster and bandage.

“To the sea ready with swimwear from Ukrainian designer,” wrote Sonya Kay on the official page in Instagram.

“Too hot”, “You are beautiful. Wear it with pleasure”, “Sonia, congratulations on the recovery. Where you go to relax? On vacation be careful”, “Amazing girl” – write the following in the comments.

