Niece of Sofia Rotaru Sonya Kay getting married
November 17, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Niece of Sofia Rotaru announced the engagement.
Ukrainian singer and niece of Sofia Rotaru Sonya Kay’s getting married.
About their engagement, the 28-year-old singer confessed to the plot “Sedanka z 1+1”, where he showed her engagement ring.
The star also reported that in June planning to get married with his elect, whose name is still kept secret. But I noticed that it is not associated with the world of show business.
“It all happened very quickly. We dated five months and then he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” shared Sonya and noticed that everything was “very at home and very sentimental.”