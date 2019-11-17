Niece of Sofia Rotaru Sonya Kay getting married

Niece of Sofia Rotaru announced the engagement.

Племянница Софии Ротару Sonya Kay выходит замуж

Ukrainian singer and niece of Sofia Rotaru Sonya Kay’s getting married.

About their engagement, the 28-year-old singer confessed to the plot “Sedanka z 1+1”, where he showed her engagement ring.

The star also reported that in June planning to get married with his elect, whose name is still kept secret. But I noticed that it is not associated with the world of show business.

“It all happened very quickly. We dated five months and then he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” shared Sonya and noticed that everything was “very at home and very sentimental.”

