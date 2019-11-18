Niece of Sofia Rotaru was getting married (photo)
Niece of Sofia Rotaru singer Sonya Kay (Sonya Kay) who impressed earlier seductive images, gathered to get married. She told about the engagement and showed the ring given favorite.
“I said, “Yes!” — I wrote to Sonia in the photo.
“It all happened very quickly, we dated for five months, and then he made me an offer I couldn’t refuse. The proposal was lovely, very sweet, sentimental and domestic” — said the singer.
While Sonya does not mention the name of your choice. How did you learn the “FACTS”, it is not associated with the world of show business. The groom’s name, the singer promises to declassify closer to the wedding, which is scheduled for June next year.
Recently Sonya Kay has released a music video for the song “Need” — extreme driving action with overlapping streets, accompanied by patrol cars and racing.
Also preparing for the wedding TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev, who grappled in a network with colleague Leroy Kudryavtseva.
bright celebration staged in Thai style.
