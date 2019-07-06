Nigeria vs Cameroon live streaming free: preview, prediction
Nigeria vs Cameroon live streaming free
Nigeria – Cameroon. The forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (07/06/2019)
Nigeria and Cameroon could compete for the highest places, but on July 6 they meet at such an early stage, we offer our own version of the forecast. How to play grants?
Nigeria
Nigeria’s national team hasn’t spent much time on this tournament, because in the confrontations with the rank and file Burundi (1: 0) and Guinea (1: 0) achieved victories with a minimum score, guaranteeing the first line. Then the Nigerians lost to Madagascar (0: 2) in a decisive match.
Cameroon
The Cameroon team, according to analysts, is held in the elite of African football solely because of a reliable defensive line. Cameroonians confirmed this by fights in the group – 0: 0 against Benin and Ghana, as well as 2: 0 with a modest Guinea-Bissau, and even then the interval between goals was three minutes.
The winning ball in the account left back Bananas.
Statistics
Nigeria missed out of the last eight in three games.
Nigeria has not lost in six full-time games.
Cameroon does not score two matches in a row.
Forecast
In our opinion, the Cameroonians were greatly overestimated in today’s match, because they made a bet on defense, but serious problems arose in the attack. Nigerians do not have this bias in one line, so they are more likely to.