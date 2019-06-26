Nigeria vs Guinea live streaming free: preview, prediction
Read our prediction for a meeting Nigeria – Guinea on June 26th. Nigerians have a rich selection of players, will they take advantage of this?
Nigeria
The national team of Nigeria has collected a good team and forecasts for its championship have a place to be. In a friendly match, the Nigerians were defeated by Senegal (0: 1), but they achieved Victoria in a heavy confrontation with Burundi (1: 0) and practically secured a place in the playoffs.
Guinea
Guinea’s national team has good chances in the fight for the playoffs, since in qualifying it has bypassed Cote d’Ivoire and never lost, despite three draws. Unfortunately, to demonstrate the entire class in the first fight against a modest Madagascar (2: 2) failed.
Francois Camano from the French championship realized a penalty.
Statistics
Nigeria misses more than seven games in a row.
Guinea does not win for six fights.
Nigeria has lost one of the last ten matches.
Forecast
In our opinion, Nigeria will bet on its star football players and this will bear fruit. The wide bench allows the coaching staff to look for different variations, and for Guineans only superiority in physical indicators, but at the start of the tournament this is unlikely to be the deciding factor.