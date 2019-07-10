Nigeria vs South Africa live streaming free: preview, prediction
Nigeria – South Africa: Another Sensation?
We offer a forecast for the match of the 1/4 finals of the African Cup of Nations, in which Nigeria and South Africa will determine the semifinalist of the tournament on July 10. Who will win? – read our material.
Nigeria
The 45th national team in the FIFA rankings – Nigeria started at the African Cup with a victory over Burundi (1: 0) and Guinea (1: 0). In the third round, the “superorls”, contrary to all forecasts, unexpectedly lost to the main sensation of the championship – Madagascar (0: 2). In 2019, “African Brazilians” managed to leave their gates intact in 5 of 8 matches.
South Africa
The team of South Africa is the most ineffective, not only in Africa, but throughout the world. Sad matches with one goal in 2-3 matches, of course, do not delight the fans’ eyes, but nevertheless South Africa is already in the 1/8 finals of the African Cup.
“Bafana-bafana” for the playoffs was enough for one scored goal in a victorious match with Namibia, with two defeats. In the 1/8 finals, contrary to all forecasts, South Africa beat the main favorite of the tournament – Egypt (1: 0).
Statistics
South Africa has scored two goals in the last six games
Nigeria has won 5 of 8 recent meetings
The last personal match ended in a draw (1: 1)
Forecast
South Africa has gone too far, but this is the specificity of the current African Cup. In our opinion, the composition of the “superorls” and their experience will be able to lead the team to 1/2 finals, to which we propose to play a bet, with which you can use a bet on statistics.