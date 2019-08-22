Night at the Museum: in the United States by unconventional methods introduce children to science
If a summer Friday night you suddenly find yourself near the Museum of natural history in Washington, you’ll see a strange picture: adults and children, Laden with immense bales, which look out of pillows and mattresses, walking to the entrance, writes Xenia Turkova in his column for the “Voice of America”.
Seven o’clock in the evening, the Museum was closed, but the mysterious flow of visitors does not stop. One, two, three, four … there are at least hundreds of children!
All participants of the action “Night in Museum”. The Smithsonian museums have these nights every summer, on Fridays. Spend the night in the National gallery, space Museum and Museum of American history, but the favorite, of course, the Museum of natural history: even adults want at least one night to become a character actor Ben Stiller from “night at the Museum” and to try to sleep near the dinosaurs, giant whales, sharks, or elephants.
But now seven, and lights out scheduled only eleven. During this time, you need to be tired so that you could instantly fall asleep, not listening anxiously to the noises and not worrying about whether not wander the halls of the Museum the dinosaurs (and suddenly?).
For a start, a light snack in the Museum café and a small briefing. An employee of the Museum tells about the rules of conduct and a three-hour adventure challenge, which will start from minute to minute.
“What do you think is the most important rule? Most, number one?”, she asks. My son immediately throws up a hand and shouts: “Have fun” (Fun).
And that’s the correct answer. No “keep quiet” and “don’t touch”. Touching the exhibits here is not only possible, but necessary. And behave in a noisy and fun too!
Children take lanterns, folder quest map and go to pass. In three hours they need to work around almost all of the Museum halls and on the way to not only pass tests, but to find on the floor “lost” letters, to the very end to make them “secret” suggestions.
Many children, usually on sleepovers comes about a hundred, so everyone divided into groups and each group has its route in order not to go crowd each other. We start with a game of predators and herbivores. 30 seconds herbivores need to hide from predators as many eggs and predators for the same 30 seconds as many of these eggs to find (and eat).
In the next room sculpt from clay something fossil (the product can be picked up in the morning), then learn to be like a dinosaur, without arms. The problem is simple and enjoyable: we get a reward — a huge marshmallow.
Next “the hard way” to feel subcutaneous fat protects from the cold Arctic residents: my son and drop hands first into a container with ice, and then in a bag with fat, through which the ice does not feel.
Then guessed the truth and myths about giant squid. Here they are, next: calmaria and squid with huge tentacles. Somewhere near them, and we will sleep tonight.
Around the corner of the Museum staff teach children and adults to crawl like a lizard. If you think it’s easy — just lay down and crawled, something very wrong!
In the transition from one stage to another, we from time to time we pass through the Central room with a huge elephant named Henry in the center. Around twilight, the words echoed, past and then scurry excited the children with cards in hand. It seems that I really in some kind of movie, and Henry is no statue here, he just turned his head in my direction! Or am I imagining it?
Savannah, desert, rainforest, and place of residence of prehistoric people, the clock is already 10, but the journey doesn’t end there.
We plant sunflower seeds, pounded something in the “prehistoric” mortar, disassemble and assemble model of the human spine. Hungry, want to eat “like the dinosaurs”, but this room is no longer enough: marshmallows dinosaursthe size, each participant is given only one.
Eventually the secret emerges. After passing the tests and finding all the letters, we made a confession: “We love sleepovers”
Meanwhile, the time comes for sleepovers. In the oceanic hall, kids and adults are trying to find a comfortable. From all sides heard the sound of the pump is filled with air an inflatable mattress. More hardened in the campaigns, the participants settled on the yoga mats. To the toilet stretches procession in colorful pajamas brush your teeth.
Someone is reading, someone is talking before going to sleep, someone sees the belly of a huge whale hanging from the ceiling. It seems that you’re on a giant ship and something tells ocean. Elephant Henry, left alone, must have been really bored.
At 11:30 the light is completely off. We fall asleep about five minutes and sleep deeply and soundly like home (praise air mattress!).
And exactly at seven in the Museum wakes up again. As for photography, which scroll in the opposite direction, deflate mattresses, sleeping bags, curl up, cushion disappear in the voluminous bales and wheelchairs, fun pajamas again, changing into casual clothes. Half an hour later, nothing reminds of yesterday’s incidents.
We have Breakfast in a cafe, go to the gift shop that is specifically for participants spending the night open early and heading for the exit.
Goodbye, Bishop Henry! Next year we’ll come to you again: it is necessary to make sure that everything is not dreaming.
The original column published on the website of the Ukrainian service of “Voice of America”.
