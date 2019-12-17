Night Bloom and ‘the Nutcracker’: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (13-15 Dec)
What: Gala dinner and dance in The Guardmen Christmas Tree Lot
When: Friday-Saturday, 13-14 December.
Where: The Guardsmen Christmas Tree Lot at The Fort Mason Festival Pavilion, Festival Pavilion Fort Mason, San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more: Starting from 18:00 Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14, the party of The Guardmen Christmas Tree Lot invites everyone to join in the fun. There will be a festive night of food and dancing. Start with cocktails and then enjoy a fresh crab and pasta dinner. After the event, the expected after-party.
To get to vecherinku, you must order a ticket.
Cost: from $30.
What: Night Bloom: dive into the depths of the night forest
When: Friday, December 13, from 17:00.
Where: Conservatory of Flowers, 100 John F Kennedy Drive, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Night Bloom is a space filled with light and sounds, immersing you into the atmosphere of the tropics. The event will be held at the Conservatory of flowers (Conservatory of Flowers), which will fill a bright and glowing exhibits.
In this night atmosphere locations, reminiscent of the tropics, will dazzle and amaze your imagination. Browse the galleries and explore the nocturnal rainforest.
Cost: from $29.
What: celebration of the winter solstice
When: Friday, December 13, from 19:30.
Where: First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94612
More info: the 34th annual celebration of the Winter solstice with music, dancing, folk traditions and fun. Attending this event will be interesting for people of all ages.
Cost: $15.
What: Sagittarius Extravaganza Ball
When: Saturday, December 14, from 19:00.
Where: Oakland Convention Center, 550 10th Street, Oakland, CA 94607.
Read more: this Saturday in Auckland will host a unique party Sagittarius Extravaganza Ball. It is expected to follow the dress code (the organizer recommends wearing the best thing in your wardrobe).
Cost: from $25.
What: Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl
When: Saturday, December 14, from 16:00.
Where: Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk Street, San Francisco, CA 94109.
Read more: on Saturday, December 14 in San Francisco will host a party Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl in the bars of Polk Street Bars.
Here you will find cheap drinks and a festive atmosphere. Some lucky ones will even get gifts. Just wear your most ugly Christmas sweaters, clothing style Hannuka something that tickles your fancy, and join us. Santa costumes, Bad Elves and other creative outfits are also welcome.
Cost: $10.
What: Children’s Nutcracker Sweets show
When: Saturday, December 14, from 11:00.
Where: The Cowell Theater at Pier 2, 2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more:the Nutcracker Sweets is a dance story of the Nutcracker.
A show for aunt developed it in a special 50-minute version. Come with the whole family — here you will dive into a real fairy tale, filled with live music.
Cost: from $22,50.
What: Master class on creating a snow globe
When: Sunday, December 15, from 11:00.
Where: San Francisco Union Square STORY at Macy’s, 170 O’farrell Street #1st Fl, San Francisco, CA 94102
Read more: Create your own hands a real snow globe to give to his family for the New year.
The master class called Let it snow globe, you will learn how to use improvised means, for example, banks and sequins create a whimsical winter Wonderland to take her home. All materials will be provided.
Cost: free.
What: crab party
When: Sunday, December 15, from 12:00.
Where: Food Park SoMa StrEat Food Park, 428 11th Street, SF 94103
More: In San Francisco kicked off the crab season. In honor of this in the Park SoMa StrEat Food Park will be a real crab party.
Here you can satisfy your addiction to dishes with these crustaceans, tasted every one of them.
By the way, the crabs for the holiday caught off the coast of Alaska. Cleaned, frozen, and brought here is brought to a perfect coral color.
Cost: from $25.
What: celebration of the Winter solstice
When: Sunday, December 15, from 16:00.
Where: First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Read more: The Christmas Revels — a statement praising the return of light instead of darkness. Performed by talented professional actors, singers, musicians, dancers and entertainers, viewers will be immersed in the magical fun songs and dances.
Join this event if you wish to honor and keep our traditions.
Cost: $15.
What: Christmas fair Emperor Norton’s Holiday Bazaar
When: Sunday, December 15, from 11:00.
Where: Transit Center and Salesforce Salesforce Plaza,100-132 Fremont St, 94105, San Francisco, CA 94105
Read more: Fair Emperor Norton’s Holiday Bazaar is a great place where you can have fun and at the same time to find the perfect gift for loved ones on Christmas and New year.
This festively decorated location, you’ll find cozy places to relax, hear live bands and walk around the high Christmas trees, sipping hot mulled wine.
The fair will last till December 24.
Cost: free.
What: Circus Gregory Popovich in San Francisco
When: Sunday, December 15, from 16:00.
Where: Scottish Rite Memorial Temple, 2850 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132
More info: Winner of many international circus competitions, winner of the Gold medal of the competition in Paris, Grand Prix in Brussels, the first place circus competition in Moscow and special prize in Monte-Carlo, the legendary circus performer Gregory Popovich arrives on December 15 in San Francisco along with all his team.
This is an unforgettable show that will amuse the whole family. Guests will see over 30 animals and acrobats, jugglers, equilibrists and of course clowns!
In the program performances of new rooms, clowning and classical Russian circus: animal railway, dog school, cat Revue, the brave firefighters and more.
In Las Vegas Circus Gregory Popovich was named the best family show. The performance will last 90 minutes with no intermission.
Cost: from $30.
