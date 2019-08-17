Night evacuation: a ferry with 400 tourists ran aground off the coast of Spain (video)

| August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Ночная эвакуация: паром с 400 туристами сел на мель у побережья Испании (видео)

Off the coast of Spain, near Benidorm, ran aground ferry Pinar del Rio, Balearia shipping company, carrying about 400 tourists from Mallorca to Ibiza.

Passengers were hastily evacuated in the middle of the night. The rescue operation lasted about two hours. The network got a video of the evacuation.

As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, nobody was hurt. All delivered buses to Valencia or to Alicante. Those who traveled together with their cars, had to throw the car on the ferry. In total onboard there were about 70 vehicles.

Ночная эвакуация: паром с 400 туристами сел на мель у побережья Испании (видео)

On the island of Ibiza, as reported by “FACTS”, are vacationing this month Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.