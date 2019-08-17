Night evacuation: a ferry with 400 tourists ran aground off the coast of Spain (video)
August 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Off the coast of Spain, near Benidorm, ran aground ferry Pinar del Rio, Balearia shipping company, carrying about 400 tourists from Mallorca to Ibiza.
Passengers were hastily evacuated in the middle of the night. The rescue operation lasted about two hours. The network got a video of the evacuation.
As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, nobody was hurt. All delivered buses to Valencia or to Alicante. Those who traveled together with their cars, had to throw the car on the ferry. In total onboard there were about 70 vehicles.
On the island of Ibiza, as reported by “FACTS”, are vacationing this month Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
Loading...
READ The act of anti-Semitism in new Jersey: a vandal damaged more than 50 cars in the Jewish community. VIDEO