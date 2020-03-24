‘Nightmare come true’: the Olympic games-2020 was officially postponed due to coronavirus
For the thousands of athletes around the world, this scenario seemed like a nightmare. On March 24, he became the official decision of the International Olympic Committee. Summer 2020 Olympics will not take place this year, says USA Today.
As a result of unprecedented and inevitable step, the international Olympic Committee and the government of Japan agreed to move the summer Olympics in 2020, “after 2020, but not later than the summer of 2021” because of the ongoing pandemic coronavirus.
For the first time in modern Olympic history, global health issues affected the Game.
“The leaders agreed that the Olympic games in Tokyo can be a beacon of hope for peace in these turbulent times, — said in a joint statement, the IOC and the organizing Committee of “Tokyo 2020″. — And that the Olympic flame can be the light at the end of the tunnel, in which the world is now.”
According to the organizers, the Olympic flame will remain in Japan during the forced pause, and Games are also will still officially be called the “Tokyo 2020”, even if they are postponed to 2021.
March 24, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the President of the IOC, Thomas Bach, officially agreed with the decision amid increasing public pressure and calls for clarification of the situation from the athletes and governing bodies.
Although the Olympic games previously were canceled during the war and was complicated by the boycotts, carry them for the first time. Not immediately clear whether the Game transferred in the summer of 2021 or in the spring when the famous cherry blossom gardens of Japan.
“A lot can happen in one year, said Toshiro muto, CEO of the organizing Committee for Tokyo 2020. — So we have to think about what we need to do.”
The decision to postpone multibillion-dollar event will have wide political, legal, logistical and financial implications as at the local level in Japan and around the world.
It also causes serious difficulties in the international sports community for federations and leagues that now have to adapt my schedule, and for 11 000 athletes who have spent years training to compete this summer.
Despite all the difficulties, the way became increasingly inevitable in recent weeks, as new 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, causing disease COVID-19, continued to spread. The infection, first identified in December in Wuhan, China, has infected people in more than 160 countries on six continents, covering entire cities and killing thousands of people.
In the process it also caused damage to the Olympic qualifying models, forcing several international sports federations and national Olympic committees to postpone or cancel the key event. Some athletes and coaches were in a foreign country because of travel restrictions. Modes of learning have been violated. The Greek stage of the relay the Olympic flame passed without the fans, and then was cancelled.
However, despite these failures and the rapid spread of coronavirus, representatives of the IOC and the organizing Committee Tokyo 2020 for several months claimed that the Olympics will not be affected. Bach called on athletes to continue training as usual, even despite the fact that questions about the Games continued to circulate.
Approach has changed as it approaches the opening ceremony, when it became clear that the pandemic continues.
Athletes helped to encourage the process, speaking in public or putting pressure on the leadership of the sport or the national Olympic Committee to make a statement. For example, in the United States, leaders in such sports as swimming, athletics and gymnastics, called the Olympic and Paralympic committees of the US publicly demanded the postponement, which was done later.
“This summer was supposed to be the culmination of your hard work and lifelong dream, but to take a step back to take care of our communities and about each other — that’s right, wrote after the speech, the athletes Executive Director USOPC Sarah Hirshland. — A moment of triumph wait till we meet again”.
Retired canadian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser, the first member of the IOC, who publicly called for the postponement, called the postponement “the best scenario” and “the message that athletes deserve to hear.”
This step is to transfer the Game data will have serious financial consequences for several stakeholders, including the IOC, whose budget largely depends on revenues from the broadcast partners, and Japan, which has spent over 28 billion dollars to host these Games. A Japanese firm securities previously have assumed that the cancellation or postponement of the Olympic games will reduce the annual growth domestic product of 1.4% in 2020.
The IOC has paid insurance premiums in the amount of $12 million in 2016 and 2018 to protect against possible disruption of the Olympics, but Bach did not report the figure for this year. The IOC had a reserve of about $ 2 billion as of the latest annual report, released last summer.
Japanese citizens took their role as hosts of the Games, buying tickets as soon as they become available. The organizers planned to sell about 7.8 million tickets, at least 70% of them — residents of Japan.
In addition to Finance, this decision will also cause significant disruptions in the lives of athletes, many of whom postpone College or other training full time with the goal of achieving maximum results in the July Olympics. Now they have to suspend their training. Some may be forced to abandon them — their Olympic dreams collapsed, the nightmare came true.
