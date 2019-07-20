Nightmare in the street of the Mall: dying shopping malls in the United States
Several experts in the US recently are predicting a quick death of shopping malls. In the 70-ies of the malls drove the trade from the streets and now malls themselves have fallen victim to online stores. In particular, one of the “killers” offline retail is becoming an American online retailer Amazon, which continues to increase market share. Edition E—pepper, Igor Bakharev and Sonia Goma, understood exactly how dying shopping malls in the United States.
Death in one scheme
According to the analyst TheStreet Richard Santalesa, with the advent of Amazon the American model of consumption has changed significantly. For the traditional major networks, and along with shopping centers it’s last days. The major malls die the same pattern. Here’s what happens:
In July last year, a giant store Sears left the main shopping center Beaver Valley Mall city Monaca. Now this Mall takes the second anchor tenant — the retailer Macy’s. Both suffered greatly because of Amazon.
Manager Beaver Valley Mall Tim Mascari recognizes that the care of the “anchors” kill the Mall. Starts the “cascade effect”: the shops one by one leaving the Mall. According to the same scheme closed thousands of stores in the United States. In particular, the same problem was faced by the Shenango Valley Mall, one of the largest malls in Pennsylvania.
In Arizona for the last couple of years of major malls local towns left about 220 such anchors as Sears, Kmart, Macy’s. Planned reduction of the network of retail stores JCPenney.
Recently a major retailer of electronics, appliances and furniture HHGregg has announced the closure of 88 stores in 15 States. The company declared bankruptcy. Macy’s is also considering selling or reorganization. The company closed 68 stores.
Of offline are gradually leaving the whole industry. American chain of stores of office supplies OfficeMax massively closed their shops over the last year. The company said that they could not withstand the competition from online stores such as Amazon.
According to the census Bureau of the United States, with 2001 revenues of large shopping centers fell by 36%. In the study, A. T. Kearney noted that the youth audience (Millennials) less often than other age groups visit the shopping centers. Most active do adults. Analysts note that retailers and brands should attract more young buyers to build with them a long and lasting relationship.
A meaningful comparison of the four classic “anchors” American Mall and data Amazon:
Online
Many networks decided to change their strategy to shut down some offline stores to focus on online sales. Did, for example, in Sears, Kmart and J. C. Penney.
Retailers and market experts agree that the implementation of omnichannel strategies can help offline stores to withstand the pressure from the online platforms. CEO of JC Penney Marvin Ellison said that the new goal of the company lies in omnichannel: online ordering could be the same day to in an offline store and had the opportunity to exchange or return the product. For this strategy offline showcase is not mandatory, so Allison announced a reduction in retail outlets of their network.
Online forced to go and recognized giants of offline trade. Us retailer Walmart is planning to cut about 1 000 jobs. As reported by The Wall Street Journal , citing its own sources, the company intends to reduce costs and focus on the development of online trading. An online platform Jet.com, which is owned by the American retailer, bought a Shoe online store clothing, shoes and accessories ShoeBuy.
CEO of Macy’s Terry J. Lundgren says the company increasingly will go online. “We are pleased with the high performance of our Internet business, as well as its program to reduce costs in 2016. Thus in our offline stores visitors are becoming less”. In the company expect that in 2017 sales of online and offline will be comparable. “We will continue to improve our Omni-channel strategy will focus on online shopping and provide customers with the opportunity to get them in offline stores,” adds the businessman. In addition, Macy’s has invested in Analytics to understand the strategy of customer behavior.
Not so bad
However, the magnitude of the problem is still small, recognize analysts. While some malls in the US really experiencing difficulties, too early to say that online shopping will supersede traditional retailers.
Despite the withdrawal of shops, large shopping centers still are very popular. By the end of 2016, the Arizona malls owned by Macerich, were filled with tenants in average 92%, and Biltmore Fashion Park figure was even higher at 98.4 percent. Rents, traffic and other factors are also kept at a high level.
The first thing is to hope the big stores — the growth of the population. According to the research company Conference Board, the population of Arizona, for example, will grow by 21.1% in the period from 2015 to 2025, while the national average figure increased by 8%. As sales growth is closely linked to demographic change, experts believe that this will play into the hands of shopping malls.
Optimism not only the growth of the population. Many buyers still like to go shopping to look at things “live” to consult with store employees to hunt for discounts. A significant factor is the ability to return the product.
Analysts at consulting firm A. T. Kearney noted that the refund is an important reason why people still go to conventional shopping malls. In addition, the returns help retailers to generate new sales. The survey, which was attended by over 2,500 thousand people showed that the majority of customers convenient to choose and examine goods on the Internet, and for everything else, fitting, testing, payment, delivery and return – more likely to choose “traditional” stores.