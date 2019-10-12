Nike released the “shoes of Jesus”: they smell like incense, and sole – Holy water
Brooklyn-based brand called MSCHF in collaboration with the company Nike has released a new model of Nike Air Max 97, which was called “shoes of Jesus”.
It is reported by Cosmopolitan.
New Nike Air Max 97 decorated with a crucifix, the red insoles, which are a reference to the traditions of the Vatican, and the inscription “Matthew 14:25”.
It is noted that the sole poured Holy water obtained directly from the Jordan river. Sneakers are also scented with incense, which, according to the Book of Matthew, was one of the gifts that the wise men brought to Jesus the night of his birth.
Originally, the shoes cost 1425 dollars, but the first batch quickly sold out. At the moment one pair is worth three thousand dollars.