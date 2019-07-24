Nike running shoes 1972 was sold at auction for a record 437,5 thousand dollars (photo)

At a meeting held on 23 July, the Sotheby’s auction in new York a couple of legendary sports running shoes Moon Shoe Waffle Racer in 1972, “was sold” for 437 $ 500, according to the official website of the auction house.

Thus, set a new world record for a pair of sneakers.

It is reported that there were 12 such pairs of sneakers that have been produced specially for the summer Olympic games of 1972 in Munich.

