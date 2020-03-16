Nike temporarily closes stores due to coronavirus
American multinational company specializing in sportswear and footwear Nike has announced that it will close all its stores in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand from Monday to March 27 due to fears of coronavirus, reports Taiwan News.
At the same time employees will receive full pay.
At the same time, Nike stores in South Korea, Japan, mainland China and many other countries will remain open.
Note, Nike has 384 retail stores in the U.S. and more than 750 stores worldwide.