Nikita Dobrynin and Daria Kvitkova showed the same tattoo

October 17, 2019

Loving couple Nikita and Darya Dobrynina Kvitkove for a long time under close supervision as the yellow press, the various media and of course the fans themselves lovers.

Никита Добрынин и Дарья Квиткова показали одинаковые татуировки

On their official page in social network Instagram, the couple often encouraged its users a collaborative, loving photos and always provide an occasion to discuss what they have and how.

Recently, Daria on his page on Instagram posted a photo in which she hugs a beloved person and they show tattoos in the same places, made as a sign of their endless love to each other. “In the morning to reach for you. Even if you the seven seas”- has signed a snapshot of Daria.

