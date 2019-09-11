Nikita Dobrynin and Darius Kvitkova graced the cover of investigational
On the cover of the new issue of Viva! Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova. The couple celebrated their first anniversary: a year of Dating, which culminated in a real sense.
On 31 August, exactly a year since Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova first saw each other. It happened at a party Dating romantic reality “the Bachelor” TV channel STB. How was this year for our heroes –
in an exclusive interview for Viva!
All’s fine when the history is full of experiences and love conflicts end with a happy end. This is what happened in the case of Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkove who met and fell in love with each other on a romantic reality “the Bachelor.” How do you see your future our heroes – in interview for Viva! Room available from September 10.
It’s funny that stuff about Nikita and Dasha came into the room Viva!, dedicated to weddings. All the heroes of the publications covered in wedding reportage. Maybe it’s a sign?
“I think that even in the wedding room it is appropriate that we look, because we have our own story with a logical continuation,” — said Nikita Dobrynin, telling how he realized that Dora the girl of his dreams:
“It was definitely not on the first night. Then I’m confused: so many girls had. That night we have Dasha wasn’t even contact. Thanks to my friends they told me: pay attention to this girl, she is funny, cheerful, very easy, just needs to be good for you. Of course, when the project we began to communicate, get acquainted, and I myself saw how she is humorous, sociable. And beautiful. I like blondes. Of course, I was in no hurry to make a final choice, especially in the beginning, because there were other girls. Too blonde. And also with a sense of humor (laughs). But with Dasha we still tied her own story. And during the first dance, and first kiss. By the way, it was the first kiss on the project.”