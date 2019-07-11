Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova covered network romantic pictures from Paris
Nikita Dobrynin gave his beloved on a birthday trip to Paris.
Today the winner of “the Bachelor-9” Dasha Kvantovoi turn 21 and this day, the girl spends in the French capital with his lover — Nikita Dobrynin. That is a trip to Paris ex-the Bachelor gave his girlfriend, and, it seems, with a gift not lost! The lovers have already shared the first photos from their romantic trip and told about his impressions:
“Tomorrow will be our first trip, when we will not have to go to the airport within 20 minutes, when will not need cap and glasses, when we cease to sit in different corners of the airport and on opposite ends of the plane. Nikita made a surprise and we go to Paris,” – said Dasha before the trip.
Impressions and Nikita:
“The most important event this year was not a project of “the Bachelor”, and the fact that we met each other. You are incredible. We’re incredible!” — wrote leading under General photos with the beloved.