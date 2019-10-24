Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova held Roman holiday

| October 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The participants of the romantic reality “the Bachelor 9” (STB) Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova rarely sit still and try as much as possible to travel. The rest they like both passive and active — not all the time in Egypt under the sun to bask.

Как Никита Добрынин и Даша Квиткова провели Римские каникулы

As in Paris, the couple was already together, this time they decided to conquer Italy and went to Rome. There they walked a lot, visited local attractions, ate pasta and pizza.

In their Instagram accounts Nikita and Dasha posted a lot of photos from their Roman holiday. We offer you and enjoy them (careful, they are so beautiful that will make you want to move to Italy immediately).

Как Никита Добрынин и Даша Квиткова провели Римские каникулы

Как Никита Добрынин и Даша Квиткова провели Римские каникулы

Как Никита Добрынин и Даша Квиткова провели Римские каникулы

Как Никита Добрынин и Даша Квиткова провели Римские каникулы

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr