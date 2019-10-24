Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova held Roman holiday
The participants of the romantic reality “the Bachelor 9” (STB) Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova rarely sit still and try as much as possible to travel. The rest they like both passive and active — not all the time in Egypt under the sun to bask.
As in Paris, the couple was already together, this time they decided to conquer Italy and went to Rome. There they walked a lot, visited local attractions, ate pasta and pizza.
In their Instagram accounts Nikita and Dasha posted a lot of photos from their Roman holiday. We offer you and enjoy them (careful, they are so beautiful that will make you want to move to Italy immediately).