Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova showed his family nest
Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkova to equip their family nest and showed it to the fans, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to clutch.ua
On Friday, may 24, hosted the finals of the season 9 romantic reality “the Bachelor,” in which Nikita Dobrynin made his choice. A beloved hero was 20-year-old girl from Kiev, Dasha Kvitkova. After the project, the pair remained together, the insanely happy fans.
A month and a half ago Nikita and Dasha moved in a new apartment.
“A month and a half we lived in an empty apartment. No kitchen, we used the delivery service and ate on the box, pretending it was our table. While we were waiting for the arrival of our perfect beds, we slept on the mattress. While there was no refrigerator, we bought food for a single day or went to the nearest coffee shop,” recalls Kvitkova about moving.
Now family nest ex-“Bachelor” Nikita Dobrynin and Dasha Kvitkove looks very different.
“Now we equip our apartment, settles in and fill it. Appeared the bed, the cabinets, the softest couch in the world, kitchen where we prepare Breakfast, a shower and a favorite fluffy carpet on which we fall down and watch soap operas”, — says Dasha in his microblog.