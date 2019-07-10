Nikita Dobrynin gave his beloved a romantic trip to Paris (photos)
Nikita Dobrynin and the winner of the show “the Bachelor” on channel STB Daria Kvitkova after the end of the project happy together. She moved to live with her beloved literally falls asleep network romantic photo. Nikita has surrounded her with love and care, gives flowers and gifts. A special surprise he had prepared for his beloved in her birthday.
His 21st birthday Daria met in the capital of lovers — Paris. The couple lived in a luxury hotel in the city center with a picturesque view. This trip, Dasha was looking forward to. Previously, before the release of the final part of the show, they had to hide their relationship and all the time to disguise themselves.
“Tomorrow will be our first trip, when we will not have to go to the airport within 20 minutes, when will not need cap and glasses, when we cease to sit in different corners of the airport and on opposite ends of the plane. Nikita made a surprise and we go to Paris”, — said Dasha before the trip.
“The most important event this year was not a project of “the Bachelor”, and the fact that we met each other. You are incredible. We’re incredible!” — wrote leading under a joint photo.
Dasha had no idea what was in store for her Nikita in the city of lovers.
“My morning began with the fact that I hit my forehead on the glass corner of the table when turned over sleepily in bed. Opening my eyes, I saw you standing with a bouquet of flowers and congratulate me with my day. I thought, And when you have time, it’s only 8 a.m.”, — said Dasha.
The second part of the gift was waiting for her at Breakfast. Nikita gave the envelope with the tickets to Disneyland.
“I wanted to scream, but we sat in a quiet place, so I danced my ass on the chair, and his eyes filled with tears of happiness”, — said Dasha and later showed a few pictures, they had fun taking a dip in childhood.
