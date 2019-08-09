Nikita Dobrynin was excited about the Network perfect tanned torso
Bachelor 9, presenter and journalist Nikita Dobrynin admits that this summer it is constantly traveling for work, then to relax with sweetheart Daria Kvitkove. The pair met 21st birthday girls in the capital of France, then hurried to Odessa at the festival, simultaneously having time to sunbathe on the beach, and then flew to Egypt. Now, the former bachelor and his fiancee got back on the road – this time they were again met by the resort of the Ukrainian “southern Palmyra”.
In stories Instagram Nikita showed some beach photo Dasha and said that his girlfriend turned into a paparazzi caught a shot on the beach with the ex-bachelor in the title role!
The presenter took a few pictures near the sweetheart when she was sunbathing on a lounger. Surprise the confused girl began to cover her face with his hand.
Dasha not in debt left and made a spectacular shot lover, who showed on camera perfect tanned torso.
“When your girlfriend is paparazzi,” he left his signature humor to a hot photo.
Dasha, turn, howl, have also shown a joint photo with Nikita. She is holding a glass of shaman and radiant smile. In the picture you can also notice another man – a friend of the pair named Dmitry deer.