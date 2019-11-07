Nikita Dobrynin with sweetheart showed romance in Paris
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova seem almost inseparable. Former bachelor lucky favorite in his native city of Chernivtsi, where he spent his childhood and youth, as well as the parents live. Romantic photo in front of the home University, he shared on Instagram.
By the way, Nikita has come not just to see loved ones and a nostalgic wander through the places of childhood, he also gave a lecture at Chernivtsi national University. Fedkovych graduate who is. This experience was pleasant and exciting for the performer and the leader.
“So nice to come home to your “little Paris” with you. Today, I recalled my student years, I met with the Dean of the faculty, teachers and students. I think there is nothing better than to return to a place where everything is calm and stable, in order to understand how changed you are” — shared the philosophical thoughts of Nikita.
Happy photo of lovers on the background of one of the brightest attractions the city has captured the hearts of fans of the pair. In the comments under the Dasha left a message to Nikita: “my favorite Person”.
- Cute and gentle. Good luck to you!
- Super, very cool
- Nashi solomenik
- Very cute
- What happy
- A cool couple
- You are very good
- You are a very beautiful couple, very nice of you to watch
- What you cool! So similar! This means that suit each other for life!
- Yaki VI class! Postijno admire your Prime
- This is cool!Radiate happiness! Nice to see such a sweet couple