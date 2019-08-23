Nikita Mikhalkov has arrived in Crimea with a broken leg (video)
Banned in Ukraine by the Russian film Director Nikita Mikhalkov, who actively supports Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrived in the occupied Crimea on crutches.
Video sick Mikhalkov published a Telegram-channel Super.ru.
According to the information channel, the Director broke his leg. How exactly Mikhalkov broke his leg, not specified.
Journalists in Crimea Mikhalkov told that the problem is not only in the injured leg, and infection. “Changed hip and brought her. After this there were seven operations and 39 hours of anesthesia” — quoted Mikhalkov’s website Cheers.ru.
The filmmaker said that the doctors were against his visit to the Crimea in the festival of creative communities “Tavrida — ART”, but he could not refuse.
Recall that almost a year ago, Mikhalkov was operated on, after which he went on crutches.
