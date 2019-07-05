Nikki reed and Ian Somerhalder on fashion Week
One of the guests yesterday’s Armani Prive show at fashion Week in Paris became 31-year-old Nikki reed, and 40-year-old Ian Somerhalder. Despite the fact that the spouses are not private life (in their social networks full of joint ops with touching declarations of love), at social events, they appear not too often.
Nikki and Ian, who recently celebrated five-year anniversary of their relationship, yesterday looked very much in love and happy — they are arm in arm posing for photographers, smiling and even publicly kissed.
In public, the actress appeared in the romantic way, in a Parisian style, the details of which were, of course, picks it up, big accessories (earrings, ring and bracelet) in chains. No less original was her mesh bag and a vintage camera that probably caused the envy of fans retroversa.
Well, Ian’s in a classic suit from Giorgio Armani look just gorgeous and perfectly in harmony with his wife.
Recall that Nikki reed and Ian Somerhalder married in 2015. In July 2017 they had a daughter Body. For Reid this was the second marriage (she was married to singer Paul McDonald), but for Somerhalder the first place. To Nikki actor several years met with a colleague on the series “the vampire Diaries” (The Vampire Diaries) Nina Dobrev, with whom, as his wife, now good friends.