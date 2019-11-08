Nikki reed and other stars at the opening of the hotel in Hollywood
The other day in Los Angeles saw the opening of the hotel 1 Hotels. In the event you can see many Hollywood stars, who gladly demonstrated their outfits.
One of the guests of the opening ceremony was Nikki reed. For the event the actress chose a long black dress with floral print. Nikki posed for photographers, enjoyed the evening and made a picture together with Rachel Zoe and Sarah foster who were dressed in black outfits. The way foster was complemented by oversized blazer draped over her shoulders, and Rachel decided to show off and added to my outfit a little bit of gold.
Many liked the choice of Gwyneth Paltrow, who preferred the classics and came out in a black tuxedo. Also came for the opening Jamie Foxx together with singer Celaya Wave that he produces. In the summer there were rumors about their affair, but at the event they were photographed separately. It is worth noting that the way the Wave looked quite unusual: she wore a translucent sky-blue coveralls over a white top and shorts.
The family of Hilton was not to miss this event. Paris and Nicky posed for photographers together with her mom Katie. For the evening the sisters chose dresses with different prints, but the head of the family in his way decided to focus on the shiny cloak of emerald green.