Nikolai Baskov lost his father (photo)
The family of famous Russian singer Nikolai Baskov in distress. On the 68th year after a long illness passed away, his father Viktor Baskov. Nicholas himself learned the tragic news, arrived in Minsk on the closure of the European youth games. After receiving the tragic news, Nikolay Baskov could not cancel the appearance on the stage. He appeared in a black suit and a song dedicated to his beloved father. Nicholas himself until the tragic news no comments.
The singer was always very close with his parents. Victor and Elena stood by him, attended his concerts.
“I am proud that you are such a strong, wise, sensitive, caring, a Colonel and a professional in his profession, devoted to family! You are an example for me and support in everything! Even though they say that you can’t choose your parents, but I thank God that he sent me such parents”, — admired father of Nicholas.
