Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gave a tour of his house in Beverly hills
The Danish actor, who starred in the TV series “Game of thrones” Jaime Lannister showed fans his home on the West coast. It should be noted that his soap Opera character is unlikely to be able to feel at home with.
Nikolaj Coster-Wald recently bought a house in Beverly hills for his family. It does not have a tapestry with a Golden lion or cups of wine. With the help of two Scandinavian designers, the actor was able to bring in the California house, a modest, but very stylish spirit of his homeland.
He admitted that he was very interested by the garden and the back of the house: according to him, in Denmark residents three months of the year spend as much time as you can. A big plus was that on the way Nicholas has a pool.
In California I really like to use open space ― in the pool, I can spend all day
― said Coster-Waldau in an interview with Architectural Digest. Also one of my favorite places the actor was the garden. Nicholas shared that he liked to spend time there.
Inside the house is furnished with modern furniture, and in some places you can even see the work of artists from different countries like Japan and Peru. Nicholas entrusted the decoration of the house of his friends ― designers, Lonnie castle, Brigitte Nellemann.
The main requirements were comfort and ease,
― said the actor in an interview.
He believes that the designers have done an amazing job and fully realize his vision. However, Nicholas decided to take a big risk: he showed the draft to my wife until, until the job ended. Fortunately, his second half enjoyed it, and she quickly felt comfortable in their new home.