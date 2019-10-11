Nikolay Baskov became to protect Anastasia Zavorotnyuk
The stars of show business has responded to conflicting information on the status of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is supposedly undergoing cancer treatment in a rehabilitation center in Moscow. Especially the colleagues of the actress were outraged by the news of her death. First with a request to stop manipulations in the Zavorotnyuk acted as singer Stas Mikhailov. Then he was joined by Anna Semenovich. The words of support expressed and Nikolai Baskov, who knows from experience what cancer — recently the father of the singer died from cancer.
The Basques supported the flash mob, published on his page in Instagram common post:
“Am I the person far from all that is happening in the media and on the Internet. But this time the information reached my field of vision. Currently, Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, her life and health have become the object of gossip, outright lies, distortion of facts and speculation on the name of the artist. Stop, people. Just pray for the health of Nasti”.
He also urged not to believe gossip and to use only official information from his family. And gave a link to a page in Instagram — @podderzhka_azavorotnyuk. She was also created in order to help ordinary people to Express words of support Zavorotnyuk.
But soon the link was broken. As reported by Mihaylov, the account has been blocked due to excessive user activity.
“Once again convinced, that our people are the most real!!! And so responsive that due to your activity and desire to maintain, unfortunately, Instagram has decided to block the account in support of Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, arguing that such activity wound…” — said Mikhailov.
Another reason for the closure of the page was the meaning of the review. Many users have left hard-hitting words to the actress and her family, accusing them that they themselves have set the stage for manipulation in the media.
Such comments are under the post Baskov.
We will remind, relatives still do not give comments on the state of the car crash. Reporters noticed that her mother visited her in rehab. They say the actress stepped partial paralysis. Doctors give disappointing forecasts.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter