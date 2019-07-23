Nina Agdal boasted a steel press in swimsuit
The model is shared with the guests.
Nina Agdal showed in Instagram how she spent the weekend. With friends model enjoyed relaxing by the pool. Beauty published a picture in her swimsuit, which consisted of a grey crop-top and bottoms with an image of stars, where it shows your pumped up press. Beach bow girls added funny blue glasses and the bun on her head.
Nina is in excellent physical shape. This is not surprising because she pays much attention to sports. Here, for example, immediately after the rest of the model went to the gym.
Agdal does not spare himself: she goes regularly for training, to then be proud to flaunt on vacation in a bikini and catch the admiring glances of men.
