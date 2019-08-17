Nina Dobrev on crutches returned from training in Los Angeles
Occasionally with the UPS follow downs. In the literal sense. This week Nina Dobrev was awarded the Teen Choice Awards in the category “Best Comedy actress on TV”, and a few days later the paparazzi caught her on crutches. But the foot injury didn’t stop the star of “the vampire Diaries”, and yesterday she went to training.
Nina got into the lenses of the paparazzi in West Hollywood on the way back from Pilates. Judging by that photo, the actress is holding in the hands of only one crutch, she clearly is on the mend. It is unknown exactly how Dobrev injured leg, but fans found out that her fracture of the foot. But the trouble did not stop her a few days ago to go to the party organized by InStyle publishing in Brentwood. His fans, the star reported fracture only yesterday, posting a photo with crutches, which she signed sarcastically: “Fun.”
Trauma Nina explains why the actress could not appear at the awarding ceremony Teen Choice Awards and to come up on stage for his surfboard. Therefore, acceptance speech she wrote in her Instagram account:
Well, great news in the morning. Thanks to everyone who voted for me and supported our little show! All castes of the “Family” thank the fans. Hi to all the other talented and exciting of the nominees, I dedicate this victory to you, you are cool! Let’s continue to make the world laugh, because now we need it more than ever.